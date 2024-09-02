Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $2.55 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PSA stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,902. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $344.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.36. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.77.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

