Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $314,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.39. 3,476,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.