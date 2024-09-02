Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $441,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,436 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

NOW traded up $23.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $855.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,302. The stock has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $857.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $791.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

