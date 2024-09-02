Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $545,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in AutoZone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $23.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,181.48. The company had a trading volume of 129,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,362. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,039.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,986.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

