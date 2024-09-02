Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 540 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

SONY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.56. 400,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group’s stock is going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.