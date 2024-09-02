StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Evogene has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

