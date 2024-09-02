StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 121.14%.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

