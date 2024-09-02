StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBFree Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

