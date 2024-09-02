StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $28.33 million, a PE ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.