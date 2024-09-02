StockNews.com Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $73.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after buying an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

