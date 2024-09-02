StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PED

PEDEVCO Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PED opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.