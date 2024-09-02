StockNews.com Lowers Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSEC

Prospect Capital Trading Up 4.6 %

PSEC opened at $5.23 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.26 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.