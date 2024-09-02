StockNews.com Upgrades Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

