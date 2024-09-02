StockNews.com Upgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.93.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $161.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $161.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after buying an additional 284,664 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.6% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.