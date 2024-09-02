StockNews.com Upgrades Regis (NYSE:RGS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 119.67% and a net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

