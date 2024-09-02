Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSYS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Sunday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $478.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.