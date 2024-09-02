Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 1,277,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,632,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

