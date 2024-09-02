Stride Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,039.10 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Stride has a total market cap of $58.62 million and $47,039.10 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Stride Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.66257139 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $34,264.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

