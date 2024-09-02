Summit Financial LLC Acquires 1,952 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,201,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.