Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,185.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 333,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,385,000 after buying an additional 307,780 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,310,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.45. 8,876,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

