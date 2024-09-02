Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

