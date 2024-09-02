Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.96.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy
Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$54.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.67. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.1553672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.