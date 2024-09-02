Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$54.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.67. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.1553672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

