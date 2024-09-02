SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.61 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.48.

SunPower Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. SunPower has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in SunPower by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SunPower by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

