Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Up 3.8 %

EVOL stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

