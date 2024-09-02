Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Up 3.8 %
EVOL stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
