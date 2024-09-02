Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.20. 1,768,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,540,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,568.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,568.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,907 shares of company stock worth $2,975,283. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Symbotic by 418.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,347.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,568,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

