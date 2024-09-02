Synapse Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.30 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $81.30 million and $4.72 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,153,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

