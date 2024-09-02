T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.2% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $932,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,076,418,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at $121,076,418,728.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,806,458 shares of company stock valued at $324,393,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.72. 3,915,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.