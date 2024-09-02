Taiko (TAIKO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $111,904,297,959,498,000.00 Billion

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $111,904,297,959,498,000.00 billion and approximately $18.10 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002517 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Taiko has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Taiko alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00265376 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.46766064 USD and is down -8.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $11,470,997.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.