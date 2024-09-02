Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 145,294 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,294 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,416,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The stock has a market cap of $346.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.