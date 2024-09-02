Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Target
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Target Price Performance
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.