Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 1407086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

