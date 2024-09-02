Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

TDY stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $432.80. 296,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $405.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.