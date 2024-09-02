Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Birkenstock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.23.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 142.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 367,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 215,775 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth $774,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth $61,972,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth $25,098,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the second quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

