Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) is BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s 5th Largest Position

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,818 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for 2.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.35% of Tenet Healthcare worth $45,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after buying an additional 240,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,706,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

THC traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.84. 651,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $166.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,004 shares of company stock worth $18,060,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

