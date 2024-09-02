TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 16% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $91.81 million and $4.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00037885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,530,397 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,048,833 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

