Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives $245.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $237.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.17. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $143.35 and a 12 month high of $241.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,990.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,238 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $96,655,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 491,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,490,000 after buying an additional 484,962 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,829,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,459,000 after buying an additional 144,706 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

