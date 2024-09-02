Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Shares Up 1.4%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 110,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 57,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

Featured Articles

