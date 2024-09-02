The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 23,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.
Shares of BNS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 1,582,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,459. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
