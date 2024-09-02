The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 23,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,862,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,478,304,000 after purchasing an additional 891,157 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,541 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 16.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,015,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,136 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,091,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,438,000 after acquiring an additional 683,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,563,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 1,582,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,459. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.