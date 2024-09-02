The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. TD Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

