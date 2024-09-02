The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDV. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

