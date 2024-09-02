The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $50.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other New York Times news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $760,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 17.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 106,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 143.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 154,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 90,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in New York Times by 25.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $54.93 on Monday. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

