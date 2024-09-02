The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.0% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.54. 7,301,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,188,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.89. The stock has a market cap of $404.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.48 and a 200 day moving average of $164.08.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
