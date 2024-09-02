The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,662,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 486,710 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 3.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.90% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $860,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.92. 1,088,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,247. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.