The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

