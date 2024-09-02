TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,282 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

