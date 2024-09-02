Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Kearns & Associates LLC

Kearns & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after buying an additional 117,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after purchasing an additional 156,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,524,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $615.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $578.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

