Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $379.06 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $379.06 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00038048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,668,079,916 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.