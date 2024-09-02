Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$5.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.91.

TCW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

TCW stock opened at C$5.06 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.49.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.520202 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Transactions at Trican Well Service

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

