Truist Financial Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $90.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NYSE:GMS opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GMS has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in GMS by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in GMS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

