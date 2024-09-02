Truist Financial Trims Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Target Price to $22.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHCT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 289.06%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, CEO David H. Dupuy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

